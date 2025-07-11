91°
REPORT: Construction of Buc-ee's in Lafayette slightly delayed amid poor weather conditions

3 hours 23 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 9:43 AM July 11, 2025 in News
Source: Developing Lafayette
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE — The contractor behind the construction of Lafayette's Buc-ee's says the project is on pause due to both design delays and poor weather conditions, Developing Lafayette reported Friday.

According to Triton Construction, there have been recent discussions between ownership and contractors to resume work on the massive gas station.

"We have recently been in discussions to get back out there," Triton told Developing Lafayette. "I don’t have a date yet but (it) should be happening soon.”

Once weather conditions improve, crews are expected to get back to work.

Buc-ee’s first announced the Lafayette location in December 2024. It was originally set to open in the second quarter of 2026.

