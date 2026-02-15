Man allegedly used racial slurs toward woman, officer arrested; reportedly maced in back of BRPD car

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly using racist slurs and spitting on a woman and an officer on Florida Street.

According to a Baton Rouge Police Department affidavit, an officer responded to the scene early Wednesday morning and spoke with the victim, who said she was being harassed and spit on by a man, who was later identified as 53-year-old Britt Butler. She reported that Butler repeatedly called her a racial slur.

Documents said the officer spoke with Butler, who said he would stop harassing the woman.

After the officer left, she was called back by the victim, who said Butler had spat on her again.

The paperwork states that the officer arrested Butler and placed him in the back of a BRPD vehicle. Butler reportedly called the officer racial slurs, said that he would kill her, and spat on the officer before he was sprayed with pepper spray while in the back of the vehicle.

Butler was booked for hate crimes, battery of a police officer and simple battery.