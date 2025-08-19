Report: All Star Automotive Group sells for $700 million to South Carolina-based company

Credit: Javier Gallegos, The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The All Star Automotive Group, which operates 13 locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Prairieville, sold for a reported $700 million, The Advocate reported.

They are being bought by Hudson Automotive Group, based out of Charleston, South Carolina.

All Star Automotive's network includes a collision center, a parts warehouse and a used car "super center." Brands include Toyota, Lincoln, Genesis and Hyundai.

While the terms of the sale were not publicly disclosed, it includes just under $200 million in real estate and a group brand value of around $80 million. The automobile inventory and other tangible assets made up the rest.