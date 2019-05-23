91°
Report: 13 arrested, gun found after brawls at Louisiana high school
MARRERO - More than a dozen students were taken into custody after several large fights forced a high school to go on lockdown Thursday.
WWL reports the fights broke out on the last day of school at John Ehret High School in Jefferson Parish. Deputies said 12 students were arrested related to the fights.
Another student not involved in the brawls was arrested after deputies found him in possession of a firearm.
Seven of the students arrested Thursday were male and six were female. Some of them were 18 or older and others were juveniles.
No injuries were reported.
