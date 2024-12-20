Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after surgery for infection

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Scalise remains in serious condition following a surgery to manage infection from his gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting during a congressional baseball practice for a charity game last month in Virginia.

Scalise was readmitted into the ICU at the MedStar Washington Medical Center where he has been receiving treatment the shooting.

The Office of the Majority Whip released a statement around 5 p.m. on Thursday saying Rep. Scalise's condition is listed still listed as serious.

"Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate."

Rep. Scalise was shot by 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois, who was killed in a shootout with police after shooting Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others. Officials say that six people were hospitalized, however Scalise is the only one who remains in serious condition.



On Wednesday night, the Office of Majority Whip announced that he was in moved back into the ICU due to "new concerns" for infection. Scalise was previously listed in fair condition and was making "good progress," the hospital released at the time.

Scalise has undergone several surgeries since the shooting on June 14 at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park. Dr. Jack Sava, the head of trauma at MedStar Washington Medical Center, said a bullet entered Scalise's left hip and damaged bones, organs and blood vessels.