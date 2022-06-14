92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Renewable fuels start-up eyeing Port Allen as potential location for new facility

54 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022 Jun 14, 2022 June 14, 2022 4:46 PM June 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A Houston-based fuel company is evaluating West Baton Rouge as a locale for an $800 million facility that would be used for the manufacture and distribution of renewable gasoline and green hydrogen.

Arbor Renewable Gas LLC was founded in 2019 and focuses on manufacturing gasoline from wood waste sourced from Louisiana and Mississippi. Using wood chippings resulting from routine forest management, Arbor Gas says the manufacturing plant would be able to produce up to 2,000 barrels of renewable gas at full capacity, as well as create over 800 jobs in construction while the campus is being built.

“Arbor Gas’ planned renewable gasoline production facility in West Baton Rouge Parish is further evidence that our all-of-the-above approach to energy is attracting the right kind of investment to Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Arbor Gas' recent news release.

“The company’s commitment to a lower-carbon future aligns with Louisiana’s commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2050. Incorporating Louisiana agribusiness byproducts into its energy production process broadens this project’s potential economic impact to a number of rural communities. We welcome this forward-thinking energy company to Louisiana and look forward to seeing the project progress.”

Trending News

For more information on Arbor Gas, visit its website here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days