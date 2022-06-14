Renewable fuels start-up eyeing Port Allen as potential location for new facility

BATON ROUGE - A Houston-based fuel company is evaluating West Baton Rouge as a locale for an $800 million facility that would be used for the manufacture and distribution of renewable gasoline and green hydrogen.

Arbor Renewable Gas LLC was founded in 2019 and focuses on manufacturing gasoline from wood waste sourced from Louisiana and Mississippi. Using wood chippings resulting from routine forest management, Arbor Gas says the manufacturing plant would be able to produce up to 2,000 barrels of renewable gas at full capacity, as well as create over 800 jobs in construction while the campus is being built.

“Arbor Gas’ planned renewable gasoline production facility in West Baton Rouge Parish is further evidence that our all-of-the-above approach to energy is attracting the right kind of investment to Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Arbor Gas' recent news release.

“The company’s commitment to a lower-carbon future aligns with Louisiana’s commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2050. Incorporating Louisiana agribusiness byproducts into its energy production process broadens this project’s potential economic impact to a number of rural communities. We welcome this forward-thinking energy company to Louisiana and look forward to seeing the project progress.”

For more information on Arbor Gas, visit its website here.