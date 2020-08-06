Registration open: YMCA distance learning program, childcare service for families adjusting to virtual school

BATON ROUGE- The YMCA distance learning program is back in action.

The Y is working with parents to offer child care services to students in grades Pre-K through eighth who have to stay at home and learn virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit organization announced registration is now open for the program as of Thursday, Aug. 6, after state guideline-related delays.

The distance learning program is intended to provide structure and direct supervision for students while their parents are away at work or running errands during school hours.

In addition to supervision, the Y says the program will also include wireless internet connection and a lunch.

Following schooling sessions, the YMCA says students can expect fun activities such as swimming, games, and structured activities.

Each student should bring a device, headphones, and necessary school supplies. Parents should also ensure their child knows their school login information to access the online courses.

The program is available on weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the following locations:

- A. C. Lewis YMCA

- Americana YMCA

- C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA

Registration Fee:

- Family Members: $0

- Youth Members: $25

- Program Members: $35

Weekly Fee:

- Family Members: $75

- Youth Members: $125

- Program Members: $150

To register for the YMCA's distance learning program, click here.