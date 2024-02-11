Reduce Your Risk: Cooper Rimes

BATON ROUGE- 2une In’s John Pastorek tells the story of Cooper Rimes and his strength on the sixth part of Reduce Your Risk.



The Rimes family found out that their son, Cooper, was born with a congenital heart defect in 2013.



Cooper underwent three heart surgeries at just 15 days old. The family finds strength and support through other families that walk in the 2016 Capital Area Heartwalk.



The Rimes family will be walking in the Heartwalk this weekend with Cooper wearing a shirt that says “Heart Warrior” on the front.



Watch Cooper’s story here.