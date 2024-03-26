Redshirt freshman ready for his new role during LSU Football Spring practice

BATON ROUGE - As LSU football's Spring practice rolls on, new faces are emerging in starting roles ahead of the 2024 season.

LSU had arguably one of the best offenses in the country in 2023 led by Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. However, they are now pursuing professional careers so many personnel changes have been made to the Tigers' offense.

Most of the offensive line is returning with veteran players like Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., but one position was left vacant after center Charles Turner III also decided to pursue a professional career.

That left redshirt freshman DJ Chester who was the second string center last season to step up for his team.

He says he learned a lot from Turner and hopes to bring some energy in the trenches.

"Charles has taught me that at the center position, you've got to lead, you've got to communicate, you've got to be the voice. That's what I've been trying to do the whole Spring. It starts with the O-line because we are the voice. We are the energy of the team, so it really starts with us. We've got to put our head down and really focus on it," Chester said.

LSU's offensive line was named finalists for the coveted Joe Moore Award back in 2023, but lost the title to Washington.

Chester said that the loss stung, but it gave him motivation to work harder to help his team win it in 2024.

"In the weight room, we have the Joe Moore on every rack on the offensive line, so every time we lift, every time we do something, we're imagining that we're going to go get it. Losing the Joe Moore last year really hurt us. It really stung us, so that's why we really want to go get it and prove to every body that we deserved it last year, so that's why we're gonna go get it this year," Chester said.

The Tigers' offensive line is spear headed by fourth year coach and Baton Rouge native, Brad Davis.

Davis is the longest tenured coach in the program and has built a system that has gotten the position group as far as they've come.

Fans can see Chester and the Tigers in action on April 13 at the annual National L Club Spring Game at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.