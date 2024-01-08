62°
Latest Weather Blog
Red Stick Ready offering sandbags at eight BREC parks ahead of Monday's storms
BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are available at eight BREC locations in East Baton Rouge Parish ahead of Monday's storms.
The following locations will have sand and sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels.
Trending News
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nine parades scheduled to roll in Baton Rouge
-
Louisiana dignitaries and Donald Trump Jr. among attendees of Landry's inauguration
-
'Not here to settle scores:' Landry issues call for unity as he...
-
Balloon release held for mother killed in domestic violence shooting
-
New food pantry aimed at helping pet owners