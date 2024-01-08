Red Stick Ready offering sandbags at eight BREC parks ahead of Monday's storms

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are available at eight BREC locations in East Baton Rouge Parish ahead of Monday's storms.

The following locations will have sand and sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels.

-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street