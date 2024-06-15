Red Cross to raise money for flood victims at LSU doubleheader Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross will collect donation's at Saturday's LSU-Alabama baseball game, a doubleheader since weather canceled the first game Friday night.

Donations will be collected starting at 4 p.m., between the first and second games. The Red Cross has a part in seven shelters that are still open since severe weather caused wide-spread flooding. In the Baton Rouge area, a shelter remains open in Tangipahoa Parish at the National Guard Armory on E. Railroad Ave. in Independence.

Saturday's doubleheader begins at 2 p.m. Game 2 is slated for 6 p.m.

The SEC opener for both teams was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday, however continuous lightning strikes made the game impossible.

If you had tickets to Fridays game, those can be used to get into Game 1 Saturday.

HOW TO HELP

People can help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief to support disasters big and small by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

