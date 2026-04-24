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Red Clay Strays coming to downtown Baton Rouge this fall

2 hours 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 12:12 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Red Clay Strays are coming to downtown Baton Rouge this fall.

The country band will be coming to the Raising Cane's River Center on Nov. 5. The band will be joined by special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Brent Cobb during their Baton Rouge show. 

The band's tour celebrates their new album, "Grateful." Tickets for the 3x RIAA Platinum-certified band's largest tour yet open for Verified Diehards Presales on Tuesday, April 28 at 9 a.m., followed by Verified Strays Presales at noon. 

Red Clay Strays App User Presales start Wednesday, April 29, at 9 a.m.

All Presales end Thursday, April 30, at 10 p.m., with public on-sales starting Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

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