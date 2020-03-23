Record warmth expected later this week

The first full week of spring is looking warmer and drier than average across the Baton Rouge area and southeast United States. For reference, average temperatures are highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The chance for an isolated shower will hold on Monday afternoon but the trend is a drier one in the Capital Area. With partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, afternoon high temperatures will make it into the low to mid 80s. South winds of 5-10mph will maintain more humidity and overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s.

Up Next: The rest of the week should feature partly sunny afternoons with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. One or two locations could clip 90 degrees Wednesday through Friday as record high temperatures are slated to fall at Metro Airport. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The next frontal system that could deliver some rain and break the early spring warmth is expected next weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Persistent onshore flow and additional weak impulses in the mid to upper levels may create isolated showers through Tuesday. Any showers on Monday and Tuesday should be highly isolated and limited to the inland portions of the forecast area. Southerly surface flow will anchor through much of next week. Additionally, a ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico leading to subsidence warming Wednesday through Friday. As a result, dry conditions are anticipated with record warmth likely. Thursday and Friday may even challenge 90 degrees. An upper level trough and associated cold front may attempt to tamp this warmth down by next weekend but that is too far out to project with confidence.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.