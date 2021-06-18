Record-breaking motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill dies at 28

Alex Harvill Photo: Moses Lake Airshow/Facebook

Motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill was killed Thursday while practicing for a world record motorcycle ramp jump, CNN reports.

The 28-year-old Washington resident was hoping to break the record of a 351-foot jump, according to the Moses Lake Airshow, where his attempt was scheduled for Thursday.

A known daredevil, Harvill rose to fame with a Guinness World Record of his own in 2013 when he completed a record-breaking 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump.

On Thursday, officials said he'd been attempting to break the record set by Australia's Robbie Maddison on March 29, 2008, according to Guinness World Records.

Shortly after his death, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison issued a written statement, expressing condolences to Harvill's friends and relatives, saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones."

According to CNN, video of the practice jump at the Grant County International Airport posted to social media showed Harvill's motorcycle running directly into the top edge of the large dirt berm being used as his landing ramp, with Harvill thrown from the bike.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "Coroner Morrison's staff will conduct an autopsy on Friday to confirm the cause and manner of death, which is normal procedure."

Harvill is reportedly survived by his wife, Jessica, and their two children.