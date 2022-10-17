Reckless driving damages 130-year-old cemetery in Zachary for the fourth time

ZACHARY - A reckless driver left significant damage at a 130-year-old cemetery Wednesday, and the pastor of the affiliated church says this isn't the first time it's happened.

More than 100 feet of fence were taken down at the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery after a careless driver took it out.

The driver was not willing to stick around to cop to the damage.

"As of right now, we don't know who did it because apparently, when this accident occurred, the vehicle was apparently still operable, and they left the scene," Pastor Henry Frasier said.

Frasier says reckless driving on Jacock Road is becoming a nuisance.

"This is the fourth time they've been into our property. Each time incurring damage," he said.

Previous wrecks have taken out their sign, and a nearby telephone pole has been damaged several times.

Frasier says the parish needs to do something to deter speeding before someone gets seriously hurt.

"We are very concerned about when the funeral train is coming in and out of here. With this kind of traffic out in the rural, you wouldn't think folks would be going that reckless and that fast, but it's happening too often now," Frasier said.