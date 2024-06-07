Latest Weather Blog
Reality TV star visits Southern, plans to attend in the fall
BATON ROUGE – Southern University's about to get some star power of sorts.
One of the stars of a reality dance show on cable visited campus this week for part of the show's filming and also ahead of her enrolling in Southern next year. Bring It! shot at Southern this week, the university posted on Facebook Friday.
Bring It!, on Lifetime, is about a Jackson, Mississippi, dance troop called the Dancing Dolls. Coincidentally, Southern also calls its dance squad by the same name.
Thursday, Camryn Harris and Mimi Harris were on campus for the shoot and looking at the school ahead of Camryn coming to Baton Rouge in the fall of 2018 for college at Southern.
A new season of Bring It! starts November 24. CLICK HERE for show information.
Trending News
