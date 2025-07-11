Ready. Set. Hut! NFL player and Mayor's office hosting free football camp Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards will be putting his "coach" hat back on for a football camp on Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.

This is part of his recently-launched Men For Others initiative; a leadership and community engagement initiative for high school athletes in Baton Rouge.

According to Edwards' website, the initiative "transforms today's student-athletes into tomorrow's changemakers on the field, in the classroom, and throughout their neighborhoods."

Friday evening the football camp begins at 4 p.m. and is free for 6-to-18-year-olds who wish to participate. NFL player La'el Collins will be leading the event.

To register, click here.