75°
Latest Weather Blog
Readers and library lovers join together at Livingston Parish Book Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS - Book worms in Livingston Parish were in for a treat Saturday afternoon when the parish's main library hosted its ninth annual book festival.
The event festured author discussions, live music, food and fun activities. The library's David Gray says his staff looks forward to this program each year.
"It's a way for the community to come together to celebrate books and literacy in Livingston Parish. This is the biggest event we put on and it's an event this whole staff every year when we're getting ready for a book fest this is the day we look forward to more than anything," Gray said.
Trending News
To see more library events, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Live tiger, protesters show up for LSU's matchup against Alabama
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death...
-
WBRZ Sports previews LSU and Alabama game
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump