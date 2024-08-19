Rare "Super Blue Moon" peaks Monday night

A rare phenomenon will occur Monday night with our moon. The name for it: "Super Blue Moon." This is a combination of a super moon, and a blue moon.

A super moon is when the moon appears slightly bigger and brighter in the sky. This happens with 25% of all full moons. A blue moon is when a full moon occurs twice in a month. That means it has nothing to do with the color of the moon. Only 3% of full moons are blue moons.

The reason the event is so rare: the combination of a super moon and blue moon is very uncommon. This happens once every 10-20 years. The moon will rise at 8:01 pm Monday night, and set at 7:24 am Tuesday morning.

