Rapper connected to 'Bleedas' gang arrested in murder after Airline Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man connected to the "Bleedas" gang was arrested Tuesday in the first-degree murder in a 2024 shooting on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge Police officials said.

David Catherine, 22, is accused of killing Teressa Calligan on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street.

Calligan was the dean of coding for the Futures Fund division of the Walls Project and worked to provide teens with tech-based programming skills.

Catherine, who is also a rapper under the name "RealBleeda", recently drew attention from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill after he visited his alma mater, Park Forest Middle School, to donate games and snacks for LEAP tests. He also filmed a music video that showed children briefly joining the rapper in imitating pointing a gun at the camera.

At that time, he was out on bond in a January arrest on drug and gun charges.

Murrill, in a statement to WBRZ, said "Remember when I asked who thought it was a good idea to give him free run at one of our middle schools?" and said she was glad Calligan's family had some closure.

Court records show that he was scheduled for a bond revocation hearing in that case on Monday. Prosecutors sought the bond revocation after he was arrested on May 19 in Monroe and again in West Baton Rouge Parish on May 25.

In the Monroe case, Catherine is described as a "documented Bleeda street gang member" who was at the Pecanland mall on May 19 when he and another man had an argument with two men described as members of a Monroe gang called YNN. Catherine is accused of pulling the gun and brandishing it while threatening the Monroe men, according to the arrest warrant in that case. That panicked some mall patrons and caused them to run away.

He was charged with rioting, illegal carrying of weapons and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The warrant goes on to say that members of YNN shot Catherine and his brother in a dispute in March 2024.

In West Baton Rouge, Catherine was arrested on obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II drugs and carrying a weapon with drugs. He was captured in a raid of his uncle's house in which drugs, guns and cash were seized.

At the hearing Monday in Baton Rouge, Catherine's attorney Ryan Thompson asked the court to delay the bond revocation hearing until the next motion hearing. He is set for bond review on July 17 and for a motion hearing Aug. 12.