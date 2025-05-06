Rape charge dropped for former BRPD officer after 2023 arrest

BATON ROUGE - Charges have been dropped against a former BRPD officer who was arrested twice in one month on sexual assault charges, his attorney said Tuesday.

Demichael Robertson was formally charged with third-degree rape after a woman reported to Zachary Police that Robertson forced her to have sex with him in December 2022. Robertson was arrested in August 2023 for that crime after being booked earlier that month on one count of sexual battery in a separate case. He was not charged in that case.

Court records show the rape charge was dropped because of insufficient evidence.

Shawn Bush, Robertson's attorney, said he is appealing his termination from the police department.

He worked there for eight years before being fired in December 2023. He had been placed on administrative leave after the first arrest.