Rams DT Aaron Donald retires from NFL

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement Friday after 10 years in the league.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, played with the Rams since he was drafted in the first round in 2014, when he won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He was also a Pro Bowl selection for every season he played.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2022 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the time of his retirement, Donald has 543 tackles and 111 sacks.