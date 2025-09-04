85°
Raising Cane's to open first restaurant in Europe
BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's is set to open its first location in Europe sometime next year.
On Wednesday, the popular chicken restaurant announced it will be opening a restaurant in the Piccadilly Circus area of London in 2026.
Founder Todd Graves told WBRZ he receives more requests to come to the U.K. than anywhere else in the world.
Plans also include opening a support office to support the growth effort.
Raising Cane's already has a strong presence in the Middle East, with 40 locations in areas such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
