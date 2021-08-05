Raising Cane's offers employees online education via partnership with LSU

BATON ROUGE - One of Louisiana's favorite fast-food chains has found yet another way to give back.

Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain created by Louisiana native Todd Graves and LSU graduate Craig Silvey, is partnering with Louisiana State University to provide online educational opportunities for 35,000 of its crewmembers across the country and their immediate family members.

We are excited to announce that we are an official partner with @Raising_Canes and @ToddGraves to provide education benefits for their employees & immediate family members. https://t.co/si6U9ox56v #GeauxOnline #PartnerWithLSU #OneLove pic.twitter.com/ZsbKLnCO0G — LSU Online & Continuing Education (@LSUOnline) August 5, 2021

According to a Thursday news release, Raising Cane’s has provided education benefits for its crew since 2011, and now the partnership with LSU provides the opportunity to apply the benefit toward select LSU Online degrees or certificate programs.

This partnership is part of Raising Cane’s larger initiative to provide their crew with holistic education benefits. Raising Cane’s is currently paying for the education of hundreds of managers and are excited to be able to extend that support to crew and their immediate families.

“Since the early days of the original Cane’s at the North Gates of LSU, it’s been important to me for Raising Cane’s to be a great place to work. Our exceptional Crew is as much of who we are as our craveable chicken finger meals, and we are committed to provide them tools and opportunities to grow and succeed. To offer our Crew the opportunity to earn a degree from the university where our story began, means a lot to me,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves.

Crewmembers can use their tuition reimbursement for up to $5,250 per year toward any degree including online bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, graduate and post-baccalaureate certificates and professional development certificate programs.

“This partnership helps to advance the lives of these Crewmembers and their family members—personally and professionally,” said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president at LSU Online & Continuing Education. “These benefits will help motivated individuals pursue their career goals and ultimately graduate with less debt.”

LSU is seeking new organizations to partner with, and interested employers can find more information at this link: online.lsu.edu/partnerships.