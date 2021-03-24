64°
'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' singer B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage four cancer

3 hours 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 5:01 PM March 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Singer B.J. Thomas has announced he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Thomas, best known for his songs "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling," took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell fans about his diagnosis. In an official statement, the artist said, "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

Thomas is being treated at a local health care facility in Texas.

