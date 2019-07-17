Latest Weather Blog
Ragin' Cajuns announce new head baseball coach
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced their new head baseball coach Wednesday evening: Matt Deggs.
"A new chapter begins," the Ragin' Cajuns posted on Twitter alongside the announcement.
Deggs was an assistant coach to the team from 2012 to 2014. He returns to the Cajuns after five season as head coach at Sam Houston State.
Deggs' succession comes nearly two weeks after storied UL college baseball coach Tony Robichaux died at age 57. He passed earlier this month while recovering from a second surgery related to a heart attack.
A press conference will be held Thursday night at Russo Park Stadium to welcome Deggs.
The next head coach of @RaginCajunsBSB: @CoachDeggs28. #GeauxCajuns ?? pic.twitter.com/lNp6DHUqTc
