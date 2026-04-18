'Put the guns down:' 8th annual Pedaling for Peace bike ride held Friday

BATON ROUGE - Family, friends, and community members rode bikes through Baton Rouge in honor of Caleb Eisworth and Devonte Coleman on Friday.

Many riders wore shirts that read "One Hand Tay."

"It's very hard because they meant so much to us. Devonte would always lead us off with a wheelie and ride through, just take us all the way to Howard Park," Councilwoman Tawahan P Harris said.

Coleman was killed last month in an accidental shooting on Ozark Avenue. Friends rode in his honor.

"Devonte was a good friend; he helped us out in tough times," a friend said.

Another friend said they ride bikes to stay out of trouble.

Coleman's mother, Jennifer Coleman, attended the ride. Her message was simple.

"Yeah, put those guns down, pick the bikes up, skateboards, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, pick them up," she said.

His death is one of three accidental shootings this year. His brother Charleston Wright was killed just three months earlier. The other accidental shooting resulted in the death of 10-year-old Kimani Thomas after a sibling accessed a gun.

Those deaths prompted Louisiana Senator Regina Barrow to file a bill that would penalize people who do not securely store their firearms, and a minor can get access to them. Violators would have faced a fine and would have been required to complete a firearm safety training by the National Rifle Association.

"First of all, this is 100 percent preventable, and that's why I am fighting for it so hard, because I know that if a firearm is safely secured, then that means that child cannot actually release it and then cause harm and death to themselves or somebody else," Barrow said.

Lawmakers did not pass the bill. Barrow says that's despite changes she made to the bill addressing concerns of those against it, like age limits and safe storage requirements.

Opponents of the bill say a long-term solution is education.

Barrow says she will keep working with lawmakers and see what other states that have had similar legislation can find a way to get something done.

"And to see where the weaknesses are, but to also look at the strength and what we can build upon, because this is absolutely an issue and particularly in the southern states," Barrow said.