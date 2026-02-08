Pursuit originating from Port Allen ends in Brusly when vehicle crashes into sugar cane field

BRUSLY — A police chase originating from Port Allen ended in a crash in Brusly on Saturday night.

According to the Brusly Police Department, officers in Brusly were notified of the pursuit around 10 p.m. as the vehicle was traveling southbound from Port Allen.

Officers said the pursuit ended when the vehicle turned off the roadway, shortly after entering city limits, crashing into a sugar cane field near La. 1 across from Brusly High School.

Investigators revealed that the driver was severely intoxicated at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.

The driver is currently in custody.