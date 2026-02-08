62°
Latest Weather Blog
Pursuit originating from Port Allen ends in Brusly when vehicle crashes into sugar cane field
BRUSLY — A police chase originating from Port Allen ended in a crash in Brusly on Saturday night.
According to the Brusly Police Department, officers in Brusly were notified of the pursuit around 10 p.m. as the vehicle was traveling southbound from Port Allen.
Officers said the pursuit ended when the vehicle turned off the roadway, shortly after entering city limits, crashing into a sugar cane field near La. 1 across from Brusly High School.
Investigators revealed that the driver was severely intoxicated at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries.
Trending News
The driver is currently in custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Butchers and chefs gather for Chef John Folse's Boucherie and Bourbon event
-
Krewe of Ascension's Mambo Parade rolls through Gonzales
-
Town of Addis hosts annual Mardi Gras Parade and Mambo and Market...
-
Special election to fill five open seats in the Louisiana Legislature on...
-
Four arrested after search warrant leads to drug bust in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships