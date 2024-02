Puppy saved from house fire on Pimpernel Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a puppy from a burning home along Pimpernel Avenue on Monday just before noon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said that the dog was in a rear bedroom of the home and firefighters were able to bring it out safely. One firefighter suffered a minor injury to their hand.

Fire investigators said the fire damaged the walls and floors of the house. The cause has not been determined.