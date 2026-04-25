LSU women's basketball completes coaching staff with addition of Murriel Page

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey has completed her coaching staff for the 2026-2027 season after hiring Murriel Page, the program announced Saturday.

LSU women's basketball released the following statement:

“Murriel brings a tremendous wealth of experience to LSU and embodies professionalism in every sense,” Mulkey said. “Our student-athletes will greatly benefit from her perspective as both a player and coach at the highest levels of the game. Her experience with the Canadian National Team adds an invaluable dimension, and she is highly respected on the recruiting trail. We’re thrilled to welcome her to LSU.”

Page brings a decorated career as a student-athlete, professional player and coach to LSU, having played in the WNBA for 11 seasons before beginning her collegiate coaching career in 2010.

At Miami, Page was a part of a Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament berth in 2026. Additionally, she supported the development of an All-ACC First Team post player.

Before spending two seasons at the University of Miami, Page coached at Mississippi State for two years, where she helped bring the Bulldogs two wins in the 2023 NCAA Tournament securing victories in the First Four and First Round. Page worked closely with two All-SEC honorees with one player being selected 23rd overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

A stellar recruiter, Page aided Mississippi State in signing the nation’s 16th-ranked recruiting class in 2023.

In the offseason after her first season with the Bulldogs, Page was tapped as an assistant coach for Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team. On the international stage, she specialized in coaching post players while the squad trained in Edmonton for the Rim-to-Rim exhibition game and the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Prior to moving into the SEC for the second time, Page made her first stop in the Atlantic Coast Conference during 2020, working as an assistant at Georgia Tech through the 2022 season. She would make an appearance in the Sweet 16 with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. While coaching at Georgia Tech, Page helped coach a post player to consecutive ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors that was selected No. 18 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

From 2017-20, Page helped the Central Michigan Chippewas to four Mid-American Conference Championships and two NCAA Tournaments. During her time at Central Michigan, three players under Page’s tutelage earned MAC Player of the Year honors with two being honored as All-Americans.

In 2010, she began her coaching career at her alma mater, the University of Florida. While in Gainesville, the Gators made three NCAA Tournaments, turned in five 20-plus win seasons and eight All-SEC selections. Two Gators became WNBA draft picks while she coached at Florida.

The Louin, Miss., native led Bay Springs High School to two Mississippi state championships before going on to play at Florida. Page finished her time in Gainesville with the second-most points in program history (1,915), while also grabbing 1,251 boards. In 2009, she was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great.” Named an All-American, Page was a finalist for Associated Press National Player of the Year.

Page earned spots on the All-SEC First Team twice during her four years of college basketball.

Page was selected third overall in the first round of the 1998 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics. She would play eight seasons in Washington and three more seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Page represented the United States in the 1997 Jones Cup, helping the United States to a silver medal. A 1998 graduate of Florida, Page earned her bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science.