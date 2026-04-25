84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mandeville Police Department asks for help locating missing attorney

2 hours 36 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 3:44 PM April 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish has been announced missing, according to the Mandeville Police Department. 

Attorney David P. Sirera has been missing since Thursday, officers said. The United Cajun Navy said he was last seen leaving the Turtle Creek Apartments on Highway 22. 

Sirera is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with grey-brown hair and brown eyes.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days