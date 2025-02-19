38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

PSC says Entergy can impose monthly fee to recover cost of Hurricane Francine damage; see how much

2 hours 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 11:53 AM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Public Service Commission said Wednesday that Entergy can make its customers pay for $182 million in damage to its power grid during Hurricane Francine. The average customer will see their bill climb by about a dollar a month.

The utility had told the commission that last year's storm knocked out power to 250,000 customers after coming ashore last Sept. 11. 

Paperwork filed with the PSC said the utility lost 1,000 power poles but that crews had the power back on within six days. When Hurricane Laura hit in 2020, parts of the state were without power for weeks.

Trending News

Residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatts of electricity per month would see bills rise about 80 cents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days