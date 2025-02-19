PSC says Entergy can impose monthly fee to recover cost of Hurricane Francine damage; see how much

BATON ROUGE — The Public Service Commission said Wednesday that Entergy can make its customers pay for $182 million in damage to its power grid during Hurricane Francine. The average customer will see their bill climb by about a dollar a month.

The utility had told the commission that last year's storm knocked out power to 250,000 customers after coming ashore last Sept. 11.

Paperwork filed with the PSC said the utility lost 1,000 power poles but that crews had the power back on within six days. When Hurricane Laura hit in 2020, parts of the state were without power for weeks.

Residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatts of electricity per month would see bills rise about 80 cents.