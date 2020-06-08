83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Protestors create makeshift memorial along newly constructed White House fence

1 hour 57 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020 Jun 8, 2020 June 08, 2020 5:35 PM June 08, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Chris Lunkin

WASHINGTON D.C.  - Protestors in the nation's capitol are making a statement in demonstration of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Signs used during the protest have been attached to the newly constructed barricade in Lafayette Park facing the White House. The site has now become a makeshift memorial to black Americans unjustly killed by the police.

There are balloons in honor of Breonna Taylor's birthday that was last week. She would have turned 27 years old. Paintings of George Floyd and Emmett Till, the black teenager killed in 1955 for allegedly offending a white woman, can also be seen.

Along with honoring the lives of those killed by police brutality and racial injustice are calls to defund the police and vote President Trump out of office.

As protest continue into it's second week since Floyd's murder, more signs are being added to the fence daily.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days