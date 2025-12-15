Prosecutors: Former Omega Psi Phi Member assisted in removing Caleb Wilsons clothing after hazing incident

BATON ROUGE - Prosecutors say Winston Sanders played a key role in the events leading to the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson in February.

Winston Sanders, one of five former Omega Psi Phi members charged in the case, surrendered to authorities last Thursday after we was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. The following day, the District Attorney’s Office presented a callout before Commissioner Kina Kimble.

Prosecutors say Sanders served as the fraternity’s assistant dean of pledges and was present during the fatal hazing event. Court documents allege Sanders and four others participated in the hazing, and three are accused of obstructing police. Caleb McCray faces a manslaughter charge, and Isaiah Smith is named as a principal to manslaughter.

Investigators say pledges were required to wear matching “set” clothing during fraternity events, including grey sweatsuits and white shoes.

After Wilson was struck in the chest and showed signs of medical distress, prosecutors allege Sanders instructed pledges to remove their matching clothing and helped remove Wilson’s clothing himself. He also allegedly assisted in removing Wilson from the scene.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage shows Sanders discarding items in a dumpster just minutes after Wilson was taken away.

After Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital, prosecutors allege Sanders and Kyle Thurman told pledges to meet at the Movie Tavern parking lot in Citiplace and instructed them to lie about their whereabouts that night, saying they were playing basketball at Sherwood Forest BREC Park.

Prosecutors also allege Sanders told pledges, “You are all accomplices to murder,” and that when he later met with police, he was “not completely forthcoming.”

All five defendants are expected in court for their arraignment on Jan. 15.