Man indicted on principal to hazing charges tied to death of Caleb Wilson turns self in

BATON ROUGE — A man indicted on charges related to the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson turned himself over to authorities on Thursday.

Winston Sanders was indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice on Wednesday. He was among five men indicted for alleged connections to Wilson's death.

Sanders and Jayden Landrum were indicted on charges of principal to felony hazing and obstruction of justice, while 23-year-old Caleb McCray, 28-year-old Isaiah Smith and 25-year-old Kyle Thurman were indicted on felony hazing charges. McCray was also indicted on a manslaughter charge.

Thurman, Smith and McCray were all arrested in March following Wilson's death.

According to BRPD, nine more Omega Psi Phi pledges lined up for a ritual in which McCray and others punched the pledges in the chest with boxing gloves. Wilson, 20, collapsed when he was allegedly punched.

Fraternity members waited to take Wilson to the hospital and initially told officials Wilson had collapsed at a park.