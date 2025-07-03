Prosecutor says he'll attempt to try 15-year-old accused in Port Allen fatal shooting as adult

PORT ALLEN — A teenager accused of killing a 25-year-old man in Port Allen was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to determine if he will be charged as an adult, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Clayton said that during a video conference with the court, prosecutors will ask to try the 15-year-old as an adult. Officials have not released the suspect's name.

According to state law, juveniles 15 years of age or older accused of violent crimes including murder, rape and kidnapping are subject to the "exclusive jurisdiction of the juvenile court" pending either an indictment or a hearing where probable cause is found.

Port Allen Police said the 15-year-old shot Christopher Brooks at a home on Avenue A on June 20 and left the scene. Brooks died at a hospital after being shot.

Brooks' family has said the shooting happened while Brooks was babysitting his nieces and nephews.