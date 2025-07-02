78°
15-year-old arrested by Port Allen Police after man killed in Avenue A shooting

2 hours 32 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 8:16 PM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Police arrested a 15-year-old for killing a man in a shooting on Avenue A, the Port Allen Police Department said.

Officials said the unidentified juvenile fired a weapon and struck Christopher Brooks, 25, before leaving the scene. Brooks died at a local hospital after being transported to one.

According to Brooks' family, the shooting happened while Brooks babysat his nieces and nephews.

Following the arrest, officials said anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact police at 225-343-5525.

