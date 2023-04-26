Proposed law would allow renters to break leases in dangerous areas

BATON ROUGE- Back in September, Devin's Law passed the Metro Council despite being watered down. The ordinance was designed to make landlords provide better lights and cameras outside of rental properties.

Currently House Bill 606, proposed by Representative Edmond Jordan, is anything but watered down.

The bill still requires the lighting and cameras, but also allows renters to get out of their lease if two or more 'criminal instances' were reported to police in a six month time frame within a half-mile radius of the property.

Cathy Toliver is the grandmother of Devin Page Jr, the three-year-old who was shot and killed while sleeping in his home.

His mother, Tye has told WBRZ in the past that she did not feel safe in that house. She tried to break her lease before Devin's murder. Cathy Toliver says it is the responsibility of the landlord to make sure their properties are safe.

"If you feel that you are spending too much money on the people who live in your property, lets flip the script. You be in my shoes and have someone blow your grandbaby's brains out," Toliver said.

She understands that this may put a burden on landlords, but Toliver says if a property owner can't afford to make these changes than they shouldn't own property.

"If you are rich enough to own a property, than surely you have the funds to make your property safe," Toliver told WBRZ.

The bill would also require property owners to tell prospective tenants about crimes that happened nearby the property.