Proposal to split up BREC on hold for at least a year

BATON ROUGE - A proposal to break up the Baton Rouge park system is now on hold for one year.

This news comes after BREC reached an agreement with the bill's sponsor, Senator Bodi White.

"Hopefully we'll see major progress over the next 12 months," White said.

In April, White proposed a plan to split up the Baton Rouge park system into independent districts in Zachary and Central. He believes BREC hasn't served either city well and says they'd be better off having their own park systems.

"The majority of people in our area don't feel like they get the service they need. That's why I brought the bill," White said.

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says he'll work with White to create a citizens advisory panel to hear community concerns.

"We'll continue to have open lines of communication. I'll sit down and work with the senator about how we can put these advisory councils together," Wilson said.

For now, all of BREC's 182 parks will remain in tact as they try and sort out their differences within the next 12 months.