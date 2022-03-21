Project to get debris out of Bayou Manchac nearly complete

ASCENSION- Branches that were once at the bottom of Bayou Manchac were loaded into trucks and hauled away Monday.

Ron Savoy, the Director of Public Work in Ascension, says debris has piled up in the bayou for years which has caused flooding problems in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes.

"They would stay elevated for a period of time due to blockages in the channel, but now that is has all been removed and restored we've seen the benefit of that removal and those water levels dropping off quicker," Savoy said.

The work is nearly complete. Savoy says the only thing left is the work on Alligator Bayou Road. Savoy says this is important as the rainy season quickly approaches.

"Our goal was to get this channel open before hurricane season 2022 comes on boards, and now we have done that. And we feel like we put the parish residence in the best position they can into hurricane season 2022," Savoy said.