Pro Wrestling 225 to host 'Fright Night' this weekend in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Looking for something fun and festive to celebrate the spooky season? On Saturday October 26th, Pro Wrestling 225 is providing an evening full of treats at their seventh annual “Fright Night” event at North Park in Denham Springs.

Three thrilling championship matches will keep you on the edge of your seat, but don’t forget to wear a costume for the costume contest at intermission. Plus several other spooky surprises!

The event will start at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting 225frightnight.eventbrite.com.

Pro Wrestling 225 is an independent wrestling company based out of Plaquemine, LA renowned for its high-energy shows and top-tier talent that continues to electrify audiences across Louisiana. "Fright Night" will showcase the best in independent wrestling, delivering pulse-pounding action that fans won't want to miss.

The card for "Fright Night" includes:

Three Championship Matches: The Women’s Championship, PW225 Heavyweight Championship, and SEC Championship will all be on the line!

Tag Team Match Between former Champions: Two pairs of former PW225 tag teamc hampions square off as Hunter Law and Purple Haze, representing Big Ramp Enterprises, battle against The Overboyz Xtian Blake and Jordan Jaa, who have not teamed together in PW225 in over a year!

The Implosion of Disobey: A true family feud comes to a head as the three members of Disobey determine who truly is the best when “Defiant” Simon Philips, “The Greatest” JTM and Brandon Collins compete in a triple threat match at Fright Night!

Watch Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed airing on WBTR Tuesday at 10 p.m.

For more Pro Wrestling 225, tune in on Fridays following PW225's live shows or watch back our full catalog of episodes on Youtube @PW225Unleashed.