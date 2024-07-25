Pro Wrestling 225 slides into Denham Springs with Bases Loaded Event on Saturday

DENHAM SPRINGS - On Saturday, Pro Wrestling 225 brings “Bases Loaded” to the LM Lockhart Gym.

The pro wrestling event features three high-stakes championship matches and the clash of two brothers in a brutal bull rope match.

In addition to providing premier wrestling entertainment, the “Bases Loaded” event will serve as a fundraiser for the Ripzz Baseball Academy, supporting local youth baseball players.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by clicking here.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with bells sounding at 5 p.m.

Pro Wrestling 225 is an independent wrestling company based out of Plaquemine, LA renowned for its high-energy shows and top-tier talent that continues to electrify audiences across Louisiana. Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed airs on WBTR every Tuesday at 10pm. Tune in on Fridays following PW225's live shows or watch back the full catalog of episodes on Youtube.