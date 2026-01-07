66°
Price Leblanc gives away $70,000 to HOPE Ministries to celebrate 70th anniversary

Wednesday, January 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - For its 70th anniversary, Price Leblanc gave $70,000 to a group aiming to prevent homelessness.

HOPE Ministries was awarded the money by a community vote. HOPE Ministries is a group that aims to "promote self-sufficiency and dignity."

In November, Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana was voted the winner via the community. The group supports mothers of veterans and children in the military.

