President announces Thursday evening news conference: Watch live here at 5:30

2 months 3 weeks 5 days ago Monday, August 10 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

President Trump has scheduled a news conference for Thursday (11/5) evening at 5:30.

Click HERE to watch the news conference live on WBRZ Plus

