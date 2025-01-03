President and first lady to meet with officials, victims of Bourbon Street attack

NEW ORLEANS - Next week, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans to grieve with the families and community members affected by the Bourbon Street attack.

The two will travel to the city on Jan. 6.

No further details were immediately given regarding the Bidens' visit other than they plan to meet with officials and grieve with the families and communities affected.

Their visit comes five days after a deadly attack the FBI is calling an act of terrorism. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a truck at high speed through a crowd of people celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street. Fourteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured.

Jabbar was shot and killed by responding law officers.