58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Preliminary results: St. Helena school tax trails... by 11 votes

54 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, November 18 2023 Nov 18, 2023 November 18, 2023 9:39 PM November 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. HELENA PARISH - A proposed 1 percent tax marked for school safety enhancements and academic programs in St. Helena Parish appears to have come up short -- for now -- by 11 votes.

With all 11 precincts reporting, and early votes counted, results show 1,723 "no" votes to 1,712 "yes" votes.

All results at this time are unofficial, and outstanding ballots, along with provisional ballots, could change the outcome of a contest this close.

The measure was on the ballot just two months after the death of a student in a shooting on campus.

If approved, it would raise more than $1.7 million that would be used for:

Trending News

  • Early childhood programs
  • Post-secondary opportunities
  • Technology upgrades
  • Safety improvements, such as secure entry points and school resource officers
  • Employee salary increases

School officials encouraged voters to approve the plan, making a final push at a public forum on Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days