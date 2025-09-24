Latest Weather Blog
Prairieville man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material
PRAIRIEVILLE - A 24-year-old from Prairieville was arrested for having videos of child sexual abuse and videos of the sexual abuse of an animal.
Detectives arrested Mason Halliburton, 24, on multiple charges of possession of CSAM and sexual abuse of an animal on Sept. 12, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Detectives received a tip in April regarding CSAM being uploaded to a messaging app, leading to a search of Halliburton's devices. The investigation revealed several videos of the sexual abuse of children and animals on his devices, APSO said.
He is allegedly charged with 26 counts of child sexual abuse materials (under 13), 20 counts of child sexual abuse materials, and 7 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
Halliburton is awaiting arraignment in Ascension Parish Jail with $265,000 bond.
