Prairieville man accused of raping woman multiple times at her LSU apartment arrested
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of raping a woman he had a sexual relationship with multiple times in November 2023 was arrested this week.
Wyatt Stephens, 23, was arrested Thursday on two counts of third-degree rape. The crimes happened at LSU's West Campus Apartments.
According to arrest records, Stephens and the victim went to the victim's home after going to a bar on Nov. 4. Stephens is then accused of forcing himself on the victim and ripping off her shirt despite the victim asking for him to stop.
Two weeks later, Stephens became too aggressive during consensual sex with the victim, who asked him to stop. He refused and continued, causing pain and bleeding, the victim told LSU Police.
Stephens was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $50,000 bond.
Stephens, a resident of Prairieville, was previously arrested by LSUPD for dating partner abuse. Police said other domestic dispute complaints were reported, but did not result in arrests.
