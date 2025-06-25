Prairieville family stuck overseas in Israel, said they are asking elected officials to help

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Prairieville family is currently stuck in Israel, and they're calling on elected officials to help them and other families overseas to be brought back home safely.

Lauren Diedrich said she went on a family vacation in March that was supposed to last a few weeks, but it turned into months following the war between Israel and Iran.

Diedrich said that for the past 12 days, she has been hiding in shelter and seeing missiles flying over her.

“You get woken up at 3 a.m., at 5 a.m. and all you can do is pray and watch,” said Diedrich.

After reaching out to her elected officials, Diedrich said she has not heard anything back about a flight to pick up her and other American families overseas.

“All we’ve gotten is emails that say I cannot help you at this time, and they closed the Embassy," Diedrich said. "It’s really crazy and unheard of. I didn’t think that they would have taken this long and really no help at all.”

After waiting for a long period to return home, Diedrich said it's become mentally exhausting.

“I don’t know how much longer a person can go through that. The hours are long, the days are long. We’re just on day 12,” she said.

Diedrich is a veteran and served in Iraq. She said she was trained for these types of scenarios, but she never thought she would experience war as a civilian.

“You’re protected much more than a regular person so now it’s much more scary just watching it and you really can’t do anything about it,” Diedrich said.

Diedrich said now she is waiting for an email to tell her to catch the next flight home.