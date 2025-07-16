92°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - After a truck crashed into a building and took down multiple utility poles with it, a power outage lasted several hours.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on La. 73 at St. Marie Avenue. The roadway was shut down after a truck crashed, bringing down power poles in the area.
The driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Witnesses on the scene told WBRZ he suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
Entergy's outage map showed that around 700 customers in the affected area were out of power.
Trending News
By noon, power to the area was restored.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish
-
Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately
-
Five, including two police chiefs, indicted on 10-year visa fraud scheme in...
-
Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home...
-
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge